Larry Millete has been charged with the murder of his wife, Maya, nine months after she vanished.

Larry Millete was arrested Tuesday in Chula Vista, California, on suspicion of murder in the disappearance of his wife, May “Maya” Millete.

Maya, a mother of three, has been missing for nine months, since her sister reported her missing on January 9. On the evening of January 7, she was last seen at her home. Her husband was named as a person of interest in the case by police in July.

Three search warrants have been served at the Millete family home so far as part of the investigation. A separate search was done at the residence of a family member.

Larry Millete was served with a gun violence restraining order in May, which forbids him from possessing or purchasing firearms, ammunition, or magazines. According to a report acquired by local Fox affiliate station KSWB-TV, a law enforcement officer had requested the restraining order “to safeguard the public and avoid harm to the respondent or others.”

According to the report, Larry Millete had eight registered firearms, but officials suspected he had additional 14 guns with unknown serial numbers, including AR-15s, shotguns, and handguns.

An audio clip from the day Maya Millete was last seen at her Chula Vista home surfaced in April. Several loud bangs were apparently audible on a recording taken from a neighbor’s home surveillance camera, which were described as sounded like gunshots.

The San Diego County district attorney’s office, the FBI, and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service are assisting the Chula Vista Police Department in the investigation of Maya’s disappearance.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.