Larry Hogan’s former chief of staff is accused of misusing $280,000 in state funds.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan’s former chief of staff was accused Tuesday on allegations of squandering roughly $280,000 in state funds by scamming a state agency he oversaw.

Before moving to the governor’s office, Roy McGrath persuaded the Maryland Environmental Service agency to pay him the money, which was primarily severance pay. According to the indictment, he reportedly used agency funds to fulfill a personal pledge to a museum and to cover tuition charges for a class after he departed his role as executive director.

McGrath was also charged with recording discussions with top state officials without their authorization, according to the indictment.

In a statement, Acting U.S. Attorney Jonathan Lenzner said, “Our federal and state law enforcement team in Maryland will always hold accountable public officials who breach the public trust for personal benefit.” “Maryland people should demand honesty and integrity from government officials at all times.”

According to the indictment, McGrath of Naples, Florida, defrauded the Environmental Protection Agency of $276,731. He is scheduled to appear in federal court in Baltimore and state court in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court, but no dates have been established.

McGrath responded in an email to the Baltimore Sun, which broke the news, that he had no comment on what he called “political persecution.” Bruce Marcus, his lawyer, did not immediately return a call requesting comment.

McGrath was named executive head of the environmental agency by Hogan in December 2016. The state-owned organization offers state and local government agencies, federal government institutions, and private clients with environmental services like as water and wastewater management and other services.

According to the federal and state allegations, McGrath personally profited himself from March 2019 to December 2020 by using his positions of trust as the governor’s director and chief of staff to persuade the agency to make payments to McGrath.

McGrath allegedly got the agency’s board to authorize a $233,647 severance payment—equivalent to one year’s salary—upon his departure by falsely informing them the governor was aware of and approved it, according to the indictment. This is a condensed version of the information.