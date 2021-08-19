Larry Elder’s ex-girlfriend accuses him of threatening her with a gun.

Larry Elder’s ex-fiancee stated she broke off their engagement in 2015 after he pointed a gun at her. Elder is the leading Republican candidate hoping to replace California Governor Gavin Newsom in next month’s statewide recall election.

Politico broke the news of the charges on Thursday afternoon.

Alexandra Datig, Elder’s ex-fiancee, told Politico that after a “heated confrontation” in 2015, Elder pulled a.45 handgun from a nightstand. Elder was allegedly high on marijuana at the time of the event, according to her.

She said, “And he checked if it was loaded while I was talking.” She told Politico, “He wanted to make sure I saw that he had it.” “It was a wordless act of scorn—and rage.”

“For a brief moment there…

Datig compared it to a Phil Spector moment, referring to the record producer who murdered actress Lana Clarkson in 2003. “I realized I needed to de-escalate because my dread was so intense.”

Elder threatened to toss her out on the street, she claimed, so she locked herself in a lower bedroom.

A request for comment from This website on Thursday evening was not immediately returned by Elder’s campaign.

Datig, who was engaged to Elder from 2013 to 2015, also told Politico that he wanted her to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) and that “all Larry’s women did,” according to his assistant.

She said she decided to speak with Politico, which claimed to have gotten copies of the NDA, because she believes the approaching recall election has “too much at stake.”

Datig told Politico that she grew up among weapons in Switzerland and is a staunch supporter of the Second Amendment.

“I was raised that you don’t use a gun in anger, and you don’t use it when you’re drunk or high to make a point in frustration—which is what he did,” Datig said, adding that Elder was a heavy marijuana user who was under the influence.

According to Politico, Datig, a conservative blogger and editor of the Front Page Index, has endorsed Republican former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer in the recall election.

Elder was recently chastised for an article he published 21 years ago regarding female voters. Within the. This is a condensed version of the information.