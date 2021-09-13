Larry Elder to Take Gavin Newsom’s Place: “Let Us Get Rid of This Horror,” says Jon Voight.

Actor Jon Voight has urged Larry Elder to free California from left-wing “horror” and endorsed the Republican candidate to succeed Gavin Newsom, the state’s Democrat governor.

In a video posted to Twitter on Sunday, Voight, who is 82 years old and a supporter of Donald Trump, expressed his support for Elder.

In it, Voight slammed Newsom’s vaccine regulations as well as “leftist rules that would kill our children.”

The former star of Midnight Cowboy added, “My dear Americans, we are in a horrible fight of left-wing thinking.”

“How can we bear the thought of our children being exposed to this? How can we be brought down by such injustice against our freedom, our rights as individuals, as Americans, as our Governor Newsom wants for shots?

“Let us vote for Elder, Larry Elder,” said the group. Let us let truths with the force of God’s rules save our states, not Marxist rules that will ruin our youth.”

“I’ll vote for Elder. I shall implore everyone to vote for this guy of honor, of truths rather than powers, and not of lies.”

Voight’s video endorsement of Elder had been seen over 110,000 times and liked over 10,000 times in less than eight hours.

Voight slammed Newsom’s vaccine mandate in California, which has been a source of contention among Republicans who believe it infringes on personal liberty.

@larryelder’s freedom pic.twitter.com/ZnQN85lx1B

September 13, 2021 — Jon Voight (@jonvoight)

“Let us bring Elder in to rebuild our state with honor, honesty, and truths. Let us put an end to this atrocity, Newsom, and bring our country out of the abyss.

“And we, the people, must comprehend and recognize these lies, and I urge you to remember our God-given gifts. Our predecessors battled for our right to make our own decisions. Choice, not to compel or dominate one’s views, but to recognize one’s will—free one’s will—for freedom, for our American dream.”

Elder, a conservative radio broadcaster, has emerged as the Republican frontrunner in the recall election against Newsom on Tuesday.

While Elder has been vaccinated against COVID-19, he has spoken out against Newsom’s vaccine regulations, arguing that whether or not to be vaccinated should be a personal and parental decision.

Newsom’s campaign has gotten a boost from his views, with the Democrat incumbent declaring. This is a condensed version of the information.