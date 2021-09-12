Larry Elder Rallies at a Megachurch in California Ahead of the Recall Election.

Larry Elder, the Republican candidate for governor of California, paid a visit to the influential non-denominational Influence Church in Anaheim on Sunday, one of his final stops on the campaign trail before the recall election on Tuesday.

Elder, a talk radio broadcaster, has courted his conservative constituency at many prominent evangelical churches across California since announcing his campaign in July. Those same churches reminded their congregations to vote in what they perceive as an important election on Sunday.

Elder spoke after the church’s pastor, Josh Hotsenpiller, delivered a sermon about the state’s expanding homeless population, failing public school systems, water and fire management issues, rolling blackouts, and escalating and expensive cost of living.

“People are leaving, violence is up, homelessness is up – there isn’t a single area where I believe this man has done a decent job,” Elder said of Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, who oversaw the release of 12,000 convicts during his tenure.

“In ten years, Newsom promised to solve the homeless crisis. That happened in 2014. Have you recently visited San Francisco?” he remarked.

The major reasons for residents leaving California, according to the Republican contender, are the high cost of living and the shrinking opportunity for many locals to buy a home. The average cost of a home in the state is around $800,000.

“People are leaving for the first time in our state’s history, and the number one reason is because they can’t buy a home,” Elder added.

“The average cost of living in California is 50 percent higher than the national average, and it isn’t just middle-class people who are leaving; businesses are as well,” Elder said, citing CEO Magazine’s 17-year ranking of California as the worst state to do business in the country due to taxes and regulations. “The country’s greatest source of revenue is state income tax, which is 13.3 percent, so when a wealthy person departs, he or she takes a lot with him.”

Elder also addressed the state's poor educational standards. "Who takes their child to a school like that if they don't have to?" he asked, expressing his support for school choice. "The funds should be available."