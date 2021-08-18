Larry Elder has been chastised for resurfacing comments he made about women voters in 2000.

The leading Republican contender in next month’s statewide recall election to replace California Governor Gavin Newsom came under criticism this week for an article he penned 21 years ago regarding women voters.

Capitalism Magazine published a piece titled “Democrats and the ‘SHE’ Vote” in May 2000. In recent election cycles, the paper evaluated the power of “SHE” concerns, which Elder defined as Social Security, health care, and education.

Elder believed that focusing on topics relevant to women, who made up more than half of the electorate at the time, might be part of a winning campaign plan. “Thus, smart politics necessitates a focus on ‘women’s issues,’” he wrote.

Elder went on to cite a study conducted by researchers at the University of Pennsylvania’s Annenberg Public Policy Center earlier that year, which evaluated the public’s grasp of critical voter issues. “The perplexing result that women do not perform as well as men on political knowledge still exists in the year 2000,” Elder said in his post, quoting one of the paper’s authors.

In his article, Elder stated that “women know less than men about political affairs, economics, and current events.” “The Democrats have good news, but the Republicans have negative news. Because the less one knows, the more easily one may be manipulated.”

His remark that women know “less than men” has recently sparked outrage among voters and Elder’s political colleagues. Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer mentioned the line and other resurrected comments Elder has been criticized for in recent weeks during a Tuesday evening debate organized by CapRadio, saying Elder “should be here to defend his ideas.” The only recall candidates who attended CapRadio’s debate were Faulconer and two other Republicans, state senator Kevin Kiley and businessman John Cox.

The revived words, according to Faulconer, are “totally inexcusable.”

Faulconer snarled, “That’s bulls**t.” “And that’s what we should call it.”

Later, Faulconer shared a video of his remarks from the debate on Twitter. “We deserve a governor who believes women and men are equal,” Faulconer wrote.

