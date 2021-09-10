Larry Elder “celebrates” Texas’ abortion law, according to Gavin Newsom, who wants Roe v. Wade overturned.

Governor Gavin Newsom warned days before California’s recall election that removing him from office could jeopardize the state’s abortion policies, according to the Associated Press.

Larry Elder, Newsom’s leading Republican recall opponent, is someone who “celebrates what recently happened to women in Texas and is enjoying the idea of reversing Roe v. Wade,” according to Newsom.

Newsom was alluding to a new Texas legislation that prohibits abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat, which can occur as early as six weeks into pregnancy. Civilians are also empowered to enforce the ban by suing anyone who assists a lady in obtaining the operation. After the Supreme Court dismissed an emergency petition to halt the law, Governor Greg Abbott signed it in May, and it went into effect on September 1.

According to the Associated Press, Newsom said last week, “The whole idea that a constitutional right, the right to choice, the right to reproductive freedom, the rights of women, are now under assault” is a “unique moment in American history.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Tuesday is the last day to vote in the recall election, and Democrats are adopting more aggressive rhetoric to entice voters to the polls. In California, there are nearly twice as many registered Democrats as Republicans, implying that a high turnout will help Newsom win.

More than 7 million of California’s 22 million voters have already cast ballots, with Democrats far outnumbering Republicans. Meanwhile, surveys show that the recall is losing by double digits.

If the polls are correct and a majority of voters opt to remove Newsom, it’s almost guaranteed that a Republican will be elected governor, as there are no Democrats with considerable political clout among the 46 replacement candidates. Elder, a conservative Republican who opposes abortion and is hoping to become the state’s first Black governor, is the leading in that race.

California and Texas are the two most populous states in the country and political polar opposites. Democrats dominate California and its approximately 40 million residents, championing progressive policies on health care, workers' rights, and immigration. Texas, which has a population of over 30 million people, is dominated by conservative Republicans.