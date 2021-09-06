Larry Elder, a leading California recall candidate, stated that sex education has “no role in schools at all.”

While speaking at a megachurch outside of Sacramento on Sunday, leading California Recall Candidate Larry Elder declared the government has “no role” in teaching sexual education in schools.

According to a video put online by Destiny Christian Church, when pastor Greg Fairrington asked Elder about comprehensive sexual education and LGBTQ+ rights, Elder stated, “all the things that you mentioned are going to stop.”

“I don’t believe the government should play any part in sex education in our schools,” Elder stated.

California law requires that children get comprehensive sexual education, as well as HIV prevention information, at least once in high school and once in middle school. According to the California Department of Instruction, it allows districts to provide “age-appropriate” sexual health education in lower grades if they so want.

According to the education department, parents can also opt their children out of complete sexual health education.

During his presentation, he addressed a number of social issues raised by Fairrington. He called it “outrageous” for bakers to be obliged to produce cakes for same-sex marriages, and he claimed he would not allow transgender persons to play on sports teams or use the bathroom of the gender they identify with, measures backed by Newsom and LGBTQ+ organizations.

Destiny Christian Church is a Pentecostal church in Rocklin, California, which is located northeast of Sacramento, the state capital. Fairrington made headlines this summer when he committed to ignore Governor Gavin Newsom’s lockdown order in the wake of the COVID-19 epidemic.

“I feel that one of my responsibilities as a pastor is to obey God’s word. Worship is an important component of what we do as a church as a whole, and we need to do it. In a video released in July 2020, Fairrington stated, “It is critical that we accomplish this.”

On September 14, California voters will be asked two questions at the polls during the recall election. The first asks if they want Newsom to be recalled. The second question is who voters would choose to replace Newsom if he were to be recalled.

Given California’s image as a reliably Democratic state, the contest appeared closer than one might think for months. In the first question, polls consistently showed Newsom with a narrow but consistent one-point lead.

