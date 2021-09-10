‘Larger than life’ is a phrase used to describe something that is larger than life. On vacation, 35-year-old father of five dies unexpectedly.

A popular father of five died unexpectedly while on vacation after falling in a caravan with his wife and children.

On August 20, Jeff Dunning, 35, of Ellesmere Port, was on a family holiday at Robin Hood Centre in Rhyl with his “childhood sweetheart” Vicky and their five children, ages 9 months to 15, when disaster struck.

The family was taking a holiday at the caravan park after Jeff’s mother Joyce Cross passed away after a long fight with cancer.

Joyce had recently purchased the caravan but had never visited it, and Jeff had written her eulogy in advance of her burial.

Jeff had gone for a morning walk and returned to the campsite, where he fell mid-conversation, according to friends and relatives who paid tribute to the “larger than life” father who was a “legend” in his home town of Ellesmere Port.

Despite his wife’s best efforts to resuscitate the delivery driver while waiting for an air ambulance, Jeff died, leaving a “devastated” family behind.

“Jeff’s mother had been ailing with cancer so she was in the last few months of her life and then she went away,” family friend Abigail Ackroyd told The Washington Newsday, who set up a GoFundMe to aid with the costs of Jeff’s funeral.

“Jeff and his family, his wife and five children, were all mourning the loss, but Joyce, Jeff’s mother, had a caravan in the Robin Hood Centre that she’d never been able to visit because she was too ill.

“As a result, they decided to visit as a family while waiting for the burial to spend some quality time together.

“They arrived on Monday, and by Friday morning, there were no evidence of him being ill, and he had gotten up, prepared some breakfast, gone for a stroll, chatted with a few people on the site, and returned to the caravan.

“He was in the middle of a chat with his wife when it happened.

“His wife was there for an hour trying to rescue him before the air ambulance arrived, and they tried everything they could think of, but she already knew he was dead.

“It’s just so heartbreaking,” she says.

