Large Invasive Spider Species Proliferate in Georgia in “Extreme Numbers”

The palm-sized Joro spider is an invasive arachnid that first appeared in Georgia few years ago. However, scientists in northern Georgia are warning people that the species will be in “extreme numbers” this season.

The Joro spider is an Asian species that is known for its bright yellow stripes. These spiders were first discovered in Georgia less than a decade ago, according to University of Georgia research, with the earliest sightings occurring between 2013 and 2014.

Scientists used DNA testing in 2015 to determine that the sighting was that of the Joro spider. The species arrived in Georgia after “hitching a ride in a shipping container from China or Japan,” according to experts.

There have also been reported sightings in Greenville, South Carolina, about 240 miles away, over the years. Rick Hoebeke, the collections director at the Georgia Museum of Natural History, has been keeping tabs on these occurrences.

Hoebeke told USA Today, “I think people need to make peace with Joros and accept the spiders because they aren’t going anywhere.”

While the huge spider species’ size and color may frighten humans, specialists claim that this kind of spider is uninterested in humans. Spiders, according to Nancy Hinkle, an entomologist at the University of Georgia, can help with pest control because of their diet.

She claims the spiders eat small insects like flies and mosquitoes, as well as stink bugs.

Hinkle told USA Today that “Joro spiders give us with excellent opportunity to reduce pests organically, without chemicals.” “I’m attempting to persuade people that having a swarm of huge spiders and their webs around is beneficial.”

Residents are concerned about the spider’s rapid population expansion, but scientists say there is no reason to destroy them. Experts predict that the population would naturally suppress, and that despite the large number of Joros roaming Georgia, they will act as free pest management.

Hinkle believes that when the temperatures start to drop in November, the spiders will die off in large numbers, but that the population will rebound in the spring when the egg sacs hatch.

To see if they are, experts are now looking into the impact of the enormous population on the ecology. This is a condensed version of the information.