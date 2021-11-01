Large corporations in the United States will be required to provide paid time off for COVID-19 vaccinations and recovery.

Companies will be required by the Biden administration to provide paid time off to employees who undergo COVID-19 immunizations.

According to the Associated Press, the regulation will apply to all businesses with at least 100 employees. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommended the new rule, which was then examined by the White House budget office. According to the Associated Press, it will be published in the Federal Register this week.

“Unless covered employers adopt a policy requiring employees to choose between getting vaccinated and undergoing regular COVID-19 testing and wearing a face covering at work,” a Labor Department spokesperson said, “covered employers must develop, implement, and enforce a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy.”

OSHA’s policy will force major U.S.-based businesses to provide paid time off for employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and recover from any side effects.

According to the Associated Press, the government will provide further information at a later date.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Separately, according to White House guidelines announced Monday, the administration would allow government contractors broad authority over how to treat employees who refuse to be vaccinated.

Contractors have until December 8 to guarantee that all staff are completely vaccinated, according to an executive order issued by President Joe Biden in September. Some employees at large firms with federal contracts, like as American Airlines and Southwest Airlines, have objected to the directive. Southwest’s CEO stated that no one would be fired for refusing to take the shots.