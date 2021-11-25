Lara Trump claims that Americans are “lucky” because the Left allows them to celebrate Thanksgiving.

On the night of Thanksgiving, Lara Trump said that Americans were blessed to still be able to celebrate the yearly holiday, and she chastised the left for trying to “fundamentally alter” the country.

Trump, who is the daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump, was chatting to Hannity guest presenter Pete Hegseth on Fox News on Wednesday about inflation and the expense of the Thanksgiving turkey.

President Joe Biden’s administration, according to former Assistant Secretary of the Treasury Monica Crowley, is unconcerned with inflation because it is focused on “fundamental transformation of the nation.”

“They have a bigger ideological objective here,” Crowley explained, “to remodel the economy, reengineer the relationship between the government, the individual, and the economy.”

Hegseth seemed to attack the focus on climate change and multi-trillion-dollar spending packages by mentioning “the left.”

Hegseth cynically responded, “How dare you quibble about a couple of bucks.”

Trump specifically mentioned the price of turkeys and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s previous remarks on the subject.

“You heard Jen Psaki there say something about the turkey—approximately it’s a dollar more for 20 pounds,” Trump added. “There’s a lot more to it than that. But, Pete, it’s everything. Everything is now more expensive. It’s not only the turkey, after all.” According to the Department of Agriculture, turkey prices have increased by 21% since last year, and the Thanksgiving meal will cost 14% more this year.

Trump, who is married to Eric Trump, called Crowley’s words “right on” and reiterated her remarks regarding the United States’ “transformation.”

“From the outset, they’ve declared they want to radically alter America,” Trump remarked. “So, how do you go about doing that? America must be transformed from the inside out. You must obliterate our customs.

“As a result, it may appear amusing and ridiculous: ‘Oh, don’t have a turkey, then people won’t come over.’ They didn’t want us to get together last year, so I think we’re glad they let us have Thanksgiving this year “she stated

“That’s correct, we should thank them,” Hegseth said cynically.

“At the heart of it, they want to divide Americans,” Trump continued.

"They don't want us to be able to connect on any level.