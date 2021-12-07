Lara Logan has vanished from Fox News after comparing Anthony Fauci to a Nazi doctor.

Following her contentious statements about Dr. Anthony Fauci, Fox News star Lara Logan has been noticeably absent from the network’s programs.

Logan’s absence was noted in CNN’s Reliable Sources email on Friday, after she had not been seen on Fox News since November 29th’s Fox News Primetime. Logan compared Fauci, President Joe Biden’s main medical advisor and the nation’s leading infectious disease specialist, to infamous Nazi doctor Josef Mengele in that episode.

“Has Fox News quietly benched Lara Logan?” In the newsletter, CNN reporter Oliver Darcy said, “All signals are yes.” “Fox isn’t commenting on the situation, although Logan was a regular on the network previous to his Monday appearance. She is now vanished.” Logan hasn’t been seen on Fox News since the newsletter was released on Friday, and he hasn’t been seen since Monday evening. Despite pleas from the Anti-Defamation League for Fox News to publicly confront Logan’s remarks, the network has failed to respond.

Fox News was contacted by Washington Newsday for comment on this story and an explanation for Logan’s absence.

Logan had accused Fauci of failing to represent science, comparing him to “Josef Mengele, the Nazi scientist who conducted experimentation on Jews in incarceration camps during World War II.” Logan blocked them on Twitter after they called her out for her abusive remarks, according to the official Twitter account for the Auschwitz Memorial in Poland.

During different media appearances, Fauci has remarked on Logan’s comments, expressing bemusement at the seeming absence of punishment.

“What strikes me is how she receives no discipline whatsoever from the Fox network,” Fauci remarked on MSNBC’s All In with Chris Hayes on Thursday. “I don’t understand how they can let her say it without response or disciplinary action.” That astonishes me.” After being questioned by Hayes, he elaborated on the situation, calling Logan’s remarks “unconscionable” and accusing her of being “incorrect in everything she says.” He also objected to her reiterating the typical conservative talking point that COVID-19 has an impact similar to the flu.

“Look, Chris, I believe the response is strong because so many people across the country and around the world are reacting. This is a condensed version of the information.