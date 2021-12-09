Lanora Vasquez has filed a lawsuit in Portland, Oregon, alleging that tear gas has harmed her menstrual health.

A lady from Oregon is suing the city of Portland, claiming that tear gas has harmed her menstrual health.

Lanora Vasquez and her attorney, Michael Fuller, have filed a civil rights complaint against the city, demanding a jury trial and an admission that the city deployed tear gas recklessly during demonstrations in the summer of 2020. She expects to be compensated up to $10,000.

Vasquez did not take part in any of the citywide protests, but the tear gas used during that time had an impact on the neighborhood where she lived. Tear gas, she claimed, entered her home through windows that she had opened for fresh air. She began to have terrible cramping and an erratic menstrual cycle as a result.

“I’d be almost doubled over with cramps halfway around the block,” she recalled in an interview. “The only thing that was different was tear gas, a toxin that has been linked to menstrual problems.” She had to leave her ten-year house in August 2020 because the agony was so unbearable, she added. Despite the fact that part of the discomfort has subsided and she is now able to go for her daily walks, she continues to have heavy and irregular periods.

“When it finally comes, it’s heavy, and the cramps are unlike anything I’ve ever felt in my life,” she explained. “I’m having cancer screenings, and we have no idea what will happen in the long run. It’s a nerve-wracking situation.” The city’s use of tear gas, according to Fuller, was irresponsible and dangerous owing to the chemicals’ adverse effects.

“Deploying tear gas is an extremely risky action by its own nature,” he warned. “The city was aware of, or should have been aware of, the presence of a hazardous, toxic substance.” The filing gives the city one month to react. The Portland attorney’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

After people complained about tear gas seeping into their houses, Mayor Ted Wheeler banned the Portland Police Bureau from using CS gas, a type of poisonous chemical, in September 2020.

The effects of tear gas are still being studied by researchers.

Going outside caused Vasquez terrible discomfort approximately two weeks after Portland police began using tear gas to disperse demonstrators downtown, she said.

Vasquez expressed her hope that her case will be beneficial. This is a condensed version of the information.