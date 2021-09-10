Landmark has been taken over by a suicide prevention nonprofit, which is urging individuals to “remain.”

CALM, a suicide prevention charity, has replaced the iconic Piccadilly Circus lights with the word ‘STAY’ as part of a new campaign, urging people to reach out to anyone they suspect is struggling, and imploring anyone contemplating suicide to STAY.

CALM wants to reach out to anyone who is struggling and tell them, “Things can change,” as part of a nationwide campaign to honor World Suicide Prevention Day. “Just stay,” they say. To demonstrate that there is always hope. The ad is supported with a tremendously emotional 90-second short that portrays five people who have been in crisis or have lost a loved one to suicide.

In a post-pandemic environment, many people are battling with their mental health, according to polling data commissioned by CALM. Over half (51%) of people claim to know someone who is dealing with their mental health, with more than a quarter (27%) saying they are hesitant to talk about it, according to the poll, which gathered responses from more than 2000 adults throughout the UK.

According to the study, 43% of people have experienced mental health concerns as a direct result of the epidemic, with worry about the future (45%), financial worries (33%), and loneliness (27%) being the main causes contributing to mental health decline across the country.

The worst-affected areas include the North East, Yorkshire, and Humberside, where almost half of the population has experienced a mental health crisis since the lockdown began.

CALM ambassadors and supporters will also band together to fight suicide and spread the #STAY message through social media. Shirley Ballas, ex-Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas, musician Arlo Parks, and ex-pro footballer Marvin Sordell are among the celebrities who have lent their support to the initiative.

“The previous two years have been tremendously difficult for people, which is why we must remain sensitive to the changing mental health dangers that have evolved out of the pandemic,” said Simon Gunning, CEO of CALM. Above all, we must remember that every week in the United Kingdom, 125 people commit themselves; 125 people who were unable to see a.”Summary ends.”