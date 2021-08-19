Landlords who are frustrated by the eviction moratorium sell to wealthy investors to avoid losing their properties.

Small property owners are selling their apartments to affluent investors and equity funds, who activists fear may remodel homes and raise the market rate, despite thousands of dollars in back rent and a federal eviction moratorium that has been extended until October 3.

“It disgusts a lot of landlords. They’re losing money on their sales. They’re getting out, plain and simple,” said Michael Reid, a mortgage loan officer who has sold three homes.

Before selling two of his five buildings in Boston’s Dorchester area, Rick Martin said he anguished over the possibility for new buyers to dramatically boost rent expenses. Due to the moratorium, he left most of those units unoccupied, losing thousands of dollars in rent.

Martin explained, “The minute they enforced the moratorium, that triggered my decision to sell the homes.” “I didn’t want to move in someone I’d never be able to get rid of if they didn’t pay rent. This would aggravate the financial situation.”

One buyer has converted a structure into condos, while another has quadrupled the rent on a three-family building since the sale, which Martin claimed bothered him.

He admitted, “Honestly, it’s a very difficult decision.” “I want small business owners to prosper and develop. However, because of the moratorium, we are having everything taken away from us.”

Ryan David intended the $1,000 per month he was pocketing after expenditures when he bought three rental homes in 2017 to be regular streams of income far into his retirement years.

He was also banking on the rent money from the Dupont, Pennsylvania, homes to aid with the cash flow of his distressed property buying and selling firm, which he started early last year.

However, when the epidemic struck, federal and state authorities halted evictions. Unpaid rent began to pile up. Then, just when he thought things couldn’t get much worse, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a fresh restriction that would continue until Oct. 3. Last Monday, a federal court dismissed a legal challenge to the order.

David, the father of a two-and-a-half-year-old and a new baby on the way, is concerned that the $2,000 he owes in late rent will swiftly balloon to thousands of dollars.

