Landlords React to Why New York Is Extending Its Eviction Moratorium.

The New York state legislature announced on Thursday that an eviction moratorium would be extended until January 2022, as well as more rental assistance. This action comes after the United States Supreme Court partially overturned a New York eviction restriction and a national ban was overturned last week.

New York, which was previously the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, is seeing an increase in cases once again. The Delta version of the virus is responsible for the majority of infections, accounting for 97 percent of new hospitalizations in New York City. The state legislature passed a new eviction moratorium in the hopes of keeping residents safe and in their homes.

“As COVID-19 continues to pose a threat to New Yorkers’ health and well-being across the state, we are taking decisive, comprehensive steps to extend and strengthen the pillars of our legislative strategy to keep all New Yorkers safe,” said Democratic state Sen. Brian Kavanagh, the bill’s main sponsor.

Since the United States Supreme Court struck down part of a prohibition on Aug. 12, the extension of the moratorium in New York has been a top concern for lawmakers. The need for a solution became even more pressing once the state’s eviction moratorium expired on Aug. 31.

The legislation was overwhelmingly adopted by the state Senate and Assembly, and Governor Kathy Hochul is poised to sign it into law. Hochul has been an outspoken supporter of finding a method to avoid a wave of evictions in her state, describing the quest as a way to combat COVID-19 without exacerbating the state’s homelessness.

“We are not going to enable folks who have lost income due to no fault of their own, are unable to pay, and are facing eviction. “We are not going to allow that to happen here in the great state of New York,” Hochul declared on Tuesday, calling for a special session of the state legislature.

The governor, who took office just last week, blamed her predecessor, Andrew Cuomo, for part of the crisis. She chastised his administration for failing to disperse millions of dollars in federal relief money, which included assistance for renters facing financial hardship. According to a survey published on Aug. 25 by U.S. News and World Report, the majority of the nation's 50 states spent less than a fifth of the rental assistance, with New York spending even less.