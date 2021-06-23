Landlords may be required to repay some renters a year’s rent under an obscure legislation.

If their landlords have broken the law, tenants may be entitled to a year’s rent back.

Renters are being reminded of their rights regarding evictions as part of Renters’ Rights Awareness Week.

Excessive administrative and deposit fees were prohibited two years ago.

The rule modification required that deposits be limited to five weeks’ rent, and tenants may not be charged for cleaning charges unless there was a valid justification.

There are 21 DWP health problems for which you could be eligible for £12,000 in PIP backpay.

People are being reminded of their rights on evictions as a result of an increase in no-fault evictions, which allow landlords to evict tenants without cause.

People are unaware, according to Generation Rent advocates, that it is illegal to use a no-fault eviction against a renter if the proper license has not been obtained, says the Mirror.

It means that if your landlord tries to evict you without the proper license and uses a “no-fault” notice, you could be owed a year’s rent.

Landlord licenses are currently in effect in around 50 local councils across England and Wales.

That means that in order to rent in the region, buy-to-let investors must apply for the correct one.

If you’re letting out a large House in Multiple Occupation (HMO) in England or Wales, you’ll need to get mandatory licensing.

If the property is being rented to five or more persons from more than one household who share facilities, an HMO license is also necessary (such as kitchens and bathrooms).

In such circumstances, the local government will use selective licensing. This means that some or all of the landlords in the region will be required to adhere to certain guidelines. A “fit and proper person” test, for example, or an agreement to sign a charter or code of conduct are examples of this.

If the landlord or agent has not applied for the proper license and seeks to evict you, you may be protected under the law against a no-fault eviction.

You could be able to get up to a year’s rent back as compensation.

The summary comes to a conclusion with you.