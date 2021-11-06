Landlord Pleads Guilty to Using a Gun on a Black Tenant and Calling Him the N-Word in Portland.

On Thursday, a Portland landlord allegedly pled guilty to brandishing a gun at a Black tenant whom he allegedly dubbed the n-word.

According to local news station KTVB, Leon Drennan was caught on tape screaming racist slurs and pointing a firearm at Torrance Hunter, a resident of the Stewart Hotel in downtown Portland, Oregon, in August 2020. At the time, Drennan was the owner of the hotel.

Drennan, 75, pled guilty to a variety of criminal offenses related to the incident with Hunter during a hearing in Multnomah County Circuit Court on Thursday. One case of second-degree assault, one count of unauthorized weapon use, and one count of first-degree bias crime with a firearm were among the accusations.

After the altercation, Drennan was arrested, and prosecutors charged him with several charges of second-degree assault, unauthorized use of a weapon, menacing, and bias crimes in September 2020.

Drennan was also accused of hitting Hunter in the head with a crowbar and pistol-whipping him, according to the lawsuit. According to KTVB, Hunter was seeking up to $6 million in damages.

Drennan was also charged with crimes committed by two other hotel guests, Latif Bossman and Kambria Kony.

Drennan allegedly brandished a gun at Bossman and called him the N-word after the tenant stepped in to defend another renter Kony, who is also Black, in a different incident in 2020. According to court filings, Drennan was chatting to Kony when he pulled out a revolver and threatened to shoot his dog, prompting Bossman to intercede verbally.

“Get out of my building, you N-word,” Drennan told Bossman in response.

Bossman also filed a complaint against Drennan, seeking up to $4.5 million in damages for their altercation.

In exchange for his guilty plea, the district attorney’s office dismissed the charges that were unrelated to Hunter’s case, and prosecutors proposed a three-year probationary sentence with no contact with any of the three victims.

Drennan was also ordered to undergo drug and alcohol testing and was prohibited from possessing any weapons, firearms, or ammunition. A parole officer also advised him to attend an emotions management class or other treatment sessions.

According to court records, the Bossman case that was filed this week was dismissed. However, Michael Fuller, Bossman's attorney, stated that he.