Landlord in New Jersey to pay $4.5 million to Landmark for allegedly demanding sexual favors from tenants.

After being accused of seeking sexual favors from his low-income tenants, a New Jersey landlord has agreed to pay more than $4 million to settle a federal complaint. According to federal prosecutors, the record agreement is the largest ever monetary settlement in a case claiming sexual harassment in housing.

Hundreds of rental units were owned by Joseph Centanni, 74, over 18 residential sites in and around Elizabeth, New Jersey. Over the period of 15 years, he is accused of extorting sexual favors from dozens of his low-income renters.

According to NBC New York, in exchange for the services, he would purportedly offer them rent aid and threaten them with eviction if they refused.

Centanni is also accused of inappropriately touching his tenants and candidates, as well as making unwanted sexual comments to them. He is accused of harassing women aged 22 to 61, as well as gay and bisexual men, on several occasions between 2013 and 2020.

The landlord targeted tenants or applicants who were homeless, about to be evicted, or had financial difficulties, according to investigators.

Centanni has agreed to pay $4.5 million, which will be allocated to the tenants who filed the lawsuit, according to the Justice Department.

Centanni is also the subject of several current criminal investigations, in addition to the federal complaint. In March, he was charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual assault and attempted sexual assault in Union County, involving at least 20 renters.

According to the New York Post, despite the fact that Centanni has agreed to pay the settlement, his attorney Raymond Londa stated that he does not acknowledge to doing anything wrong.

Acting Centanni allegedly abused a basic human need, according to U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig of the District of New Jersey, who added that the settlement is part of law enforcement agencies’ commitment to combat sexual harassment in housing.

"Housing is a basic human need," Honig explained. "Joseph Centanni took advantage of that need, as well as crucial federal programs that try to satisfy it, by threatening to deprive his victims of a roof over their heads if they did not agree to his requests for sexual actions." She went on to say, "This historic agreement reflects our unwavering commitment to ending sexual harassment in housing and ensuring that no one is discriminated against based on their gender, including sexual orientation or gender identity." Inspector General Rae Oliver Davis of the Department of Housing and Urban Development remarked, "No one deserves to be mistreated and preyed upon in their own home."