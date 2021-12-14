Landlord accused of demanding sex in order to stop evictions and pay $4 million; he is unable to own or manage rental properties.

After being accused of demanding sex from his low-income tenants to avert evictions, Joseph Centanni, a landlord in New Jersey, will pay a $4.4 million settlement and will be barred from owning or managing rental properties, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

According to NJ.com, the lawsuit claims Centanni, 74, of Mountainside, engaged in “severe or pervasive sexual harassment” during a 15-year period, in violation of the Fair Housing Act, which protects renters from sexual harassment and retaliation by landlords. The settlement must still be approved by a federal judge.

The approximately $4.4 million payout will be dispersed through a compensation fund, according to the DOJ, and is the largest monetary settlement the DOJ has obtained in a lawsuit claiming sexual harassment in housing. Centanni must also pay the government a civil penalty of $107,000 in addition to the settlement.

According to the lawsuit, Centanni owned a number of properties in and around Elizabeth that take federal Section 8 housing vouchers. He allegedly requested oral sex in exchange for assisting homeowners in keeping their homes or providing rent assistance. Those who refused to accept him were supposedly threatened with eviction.

Centanni allegedly would take renters or potential tenants to unoccupied apartments or storage rooms, solicit massages, expose himself, and force them to sexually contact him, according to the lawsuit. The Department of Justice announced on Tuesday that the total number of victims is in the dozens, though more could be identified.

According to NJ.com, acting US Attorney for the District of New Jersey Rachael A. Honig stated, “The desire for housing is a basic human need.” “Joseph Centanni exploited that need, as well as crucial federal programs that try to satisfy it, by threatening to deprive his victims of a home if they did not accede to his requests for sexual acts.” “No one should have to succumb to sex demands in order to have a place to live,” said Kristen Clarke, an associate attorney general in the Department of Justice’s civil rights division.

Centanni is also charged with seven counts of sexual assault and attempted sexual assault in Union County, which were filed in March. The case is still ongoing, according to a representative for the Union County prosecutor’s office.

Centanni is also represented by attorney Raymond Londa.