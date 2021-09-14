Landlord, 22, believes that in order to buy a home, individuals should ‘stop going out drinking.’

A 22-year-old landlord claims that there is no reason why young people can’t buy homes, and that he expects to semi-retire with a property portfolio by the age of 30.

Josh Parrott was inspired by doing work experience as a child at an estate agent.

When he was 19, he bought his first house for £115,000 with money he accumulated from two part-time jobs he did in between school sessions.

He rented out the house while paying his parents’ rent, saving enough money to buy another one for £140,000 when he was 21 years old.

After being teased by Home Bargains employees, a disabled woman is in tears.

Josh spent £20,000 on a makeover and saved money by performing most of the work himself after work, resulting in a £60,000 increase in value.

He intends to move in soon and is already looking for his third home.

By the time he’s 30, the businessman wants to own ten properties, nine of which he’ll rent out, and buy one a year so he can finally kick his feet up and work whenever he wants.

Josh claims that there is no reason why young people can’t afford homes, but admits that his friends thought he was “boring” when he refused to drink or buy new clothes.

“There’s no reason why individuals my age can’t buy houses,” the trainee mortgage advisor from Stockport said.

“All you have to do is get past the idea that you do particular things at specific ages.

“It wasn’t like I was incredibly smart or anything.

“All you have to do is make the most of living at home: it’s a fraction of the cost of renting privately or through an agency.

“I just didn’t go out drinking and spent next to nothing on clothes.

“All of my friends claimed I was uninteresting.

“And I don’t have any children yet, so I don’t have any expenses.

“I was given a Ford Fiesta, which I maintained, whereas many of my friends are using loan schemes to acquire costly automobiles like Mercedes.

“I mean, they’re lovely automobiles, but by the time I went full-time, I was able to save up to £1,200 a month.

“I could have spent that money on a night out.

“For young people, working at an estate agent is a fantastic job.”

“The summary comes to an end.”