Land Rover climbs the curb and collides with a shop beam.

After a car climbed the curb and collided with a shop support beam, a guy was arrested.

At 9 a.m. today, police were dispatched to the scene after reports that a Land Rover Discovery had collided with a support beam on Wallasey Road.

They arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled substance above the legal limit.

He is currently detained.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the incident.

After a municipal building inspector arrived to assess the damage, repair work for the structure is now being planned.

Merseyside police stated in a statement: “At 9 a.m. today, we were alerted to allegations that a Land Rover Discovery had collided with a support beam beneath a business on Wallasey Road. There have been no injuries reported.

“A 25-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle with a concentration of a controlled substance that exceeded the legal limit. He is currently detained.

“A municipal building inspector has been dispatched to the scene, and repairs are in the works.”

