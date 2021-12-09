Land Rover climbs the curb and collides with a shop beam.

The Washington Newsday
Land Rover Discovery crashed with a support beam underneath a shop on Wallasey Road

After a car climbed the curb and collided with a shop support beam, a guy was arrested.

At 9 a.m. today, police were dispatched to the scene after reports that a Land Rover Discovery had collided with a support beam on Wallasey Road.

They arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled substance above the legal limit.

He is currently detained.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the incident.

After a municipal building inspector arrived to assess the damage, repair work for the structure is now being planned.

