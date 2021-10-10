‘Ladies and Gentlemen’ is no longer used by the airline in favor of gender-neutral terms for passengers.

According to reports, British Airways has told its crew members to stop using the phrase “ladies and gentlemen” and instead use gender-neutral phrases while conversing with passengers.

The Mail On Sunday reports that British Airways has dropped the usual statement in order to “promote diversity and inclusivity.”

Its use will also be phased away in order to respect broader societal norms and to help children feel included, according to the publication.

“We encourage diversity and inclusion, and we’re committed to ensuring that all our customers feel welcome while traveling with us,” British Airways stated in a statement to The Mail On Sunday.

British Airways has been approached by Washington Newsday for comment.

The departure of British Airways from traditional words is just the latest example of airlines adopting more inclusive terminology.

Air Malta announced last month that it will eliminate words like “ladies and gentlemen” in favor of more inclusive language.

In order to be more inclusive of non-binary, intersex, and transgender people, staff has been encouraged to refer to passengers as “guests.”

“For an airline with a multicultural customer, inclusivity is a very essential value, and we want to represent this mindset shift in our language as well,” said the company’s Executive Chairperson David G. Curmi in a statement to The Malta Independent.

In 2019, Air Canada declared that it would no longer use the word “ladies and gentlemen” in favor of more inclusive terminology.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Sir Martin Sorrell, the founder of advertising agency WPP, travelers no longer care about using traditional language while traveling.

“Whether lucky or terrible, it’s a sign of the times,” he continued.

In the ongoing culture wars that have gripped Western nations in recent years, the rising use of gender-neutral terminology has proven to be a battleground.

However, when it comes to gender-neutral language, certain governments and states have pushed back against a global culture change.

France outlawed gender-neutral terminology in schools, alleging that it would “damage” French language development.

The usage of so-called midpoints, which denote both masculine and feminine terms, was prohibited by a regulation addressed to schools earlier this year.

In French, nouns commonly finish in the masculine ending to reflect the gender of the item they are referring to.

A group is a good illustration. This is a condensed version of the information.