Labour will put a vote on ‘totally inadequate’ school catch-up funding to a vote.

After the education recovery commissioner resigned over the proposals, Labour is attempting to force a vote in the Commons on the government’s “completely insufficient” schools catch-up plan.

Tsar, you’ve got some catching up to do. Sir Kevan Collins resigned on Wednesday after a blistering condemnation of the government’s £1.4 billion recovery fund for children affected by school cancellations caused by the pandemic.

Following Sir Kevan’s criticism, in which he warned that the support package “falls far short of what is required,” and a backlash from top Conservative MPs, Labour is seeking to put the Government’s backbenchers to the test on the subject.

The party intends to use a House of Commons opposition day debate on Wednesday to put pressure on authorities to reverse course on the support package by urging Tory MPs to rebel and demand additional money for schools.

Conservative MPs will now have the opportunity to vote for the future of our children.

As part of his suggestions for recovering lost learning, Sir Kevan was said to be pressing for a £15 billion learning recovery fund – ten times the amount indicated by the Education Secretary – and 100 extra hours of teaching every pupil.

He also advocated for funding for a flexible extension of school time — the equivalent of 30 extra minutes each day – in schools and institutions.

“The Conservatives treated children as an afterthought throughout the pandemic and are now ignoring them in our recovery,” added Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green.

“Kevan Collins’ departure demonstrates that the government’s education recovery plan is woefully inadequate to enable every child recover from the pandemic’s effects.

Former minister and chairman of the Commons Education Committee Robert Halfon has expressed his displeasure with Education Secretary Gavin Williamson’s plans, calling them “piecemeal.”

Following claims that Chancellor Rishi Sunak vetoed Mr Williamson’s requests for further funding, Tory MP Anne-Marie Morris has questioned whether the Treasury “understands the real world.”

