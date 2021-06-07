Labour wants the NHS patient data sharing programme to be postponed.

Labour has stated that plans to allow an NHS system to harvest patient data from doctors’ surgeries in England should be put on hold to address privacy concerns.

A junior opposition minister has urged for a public consultation and education campaign to calm public and medical professionals’ anxieties in a letter to NHS Digital and sent to Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

The project will compile data on people’s treatments, referrals, and appointments during the last ten years, as well as data from GPs’ medical records.

NHS Digital encrypts the information collected in order to secure patients’ identity.

Given the ambiguity and lack of openness surrounding this procedure, I believe it is critical to postpone data gathering until after a public consultation and information campaign.

However, the British Medical Association (BMA) and the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) have expressed concerns that the change is being implemented too quickly and without adequate patient consultation, and have requested a pause.

“I echo concerns from across the health industry that the lack of openness on which organizations may access this sensitive data is profoundly concerning,” said Alex Norris, shadow minister for primary care.

“I have written to NHS Digital urging them to stop their impending GP data collection until these problems are resolved because patients deserve to know which of their data is available for access and by whom.”

Mr Norris wrote to NHS Digital’s chief executive, Sarah Wilkinson, saying he “totally supported the premise of increased data sharing” as a life-saving and healthcare-improving strategy, but that the deployment “must be founded on trust.”

Patients need answers on which aspects of their data will be made public, which third-party organizations will have access to any sensitive health information, what limits and safeguards will be in place for the use of patient data, and what mechanisms will be in place to opt out, according to the Labour MP.

“Given the ambiguity and lack of openness surrounding this process, I believe it is critical to postpone the implementation of. (This is a brief piece.)