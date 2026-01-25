Labour Rejects Andy Burnham’s Bid for Gorton and Denton Seat

In a move that has stirred controversy within the party, Labour’s National Executive Committee (NEC) has blocked Andy Burnham’s attempt to stand for the Gorton and Denton by-election. The decision, made by a 10-member sub-group of the NEC, was influenced by concerns over the financial strain of holding a mayoral by-election in Greater Manchester, which could distract from other critical elections in May.

Sources close to the committee revealed that a “very clear majority” opposed Burnham’s candidacy. Despite his popularity and success as Greater Manchester mayor, the party leadership prioritised avoiding an “unnecessary” election for the mayoralty, which they argued would use substantial resources better allocated to tackling urgent issues like the cost-of-living crisis.

Party Tensions and Mixed Reactions

While the decision prevents Burnham from contesting the by-election, senior figures within Labour have expressed their openness to the possibility of Burnham returning to Parliament after his mayoral term ends in 2028. Steve Reed, the Local Government Secretary, noted that he “looked forward” to Burnham’s return to Westminster when the time was right, despite acknowledging the potential backlash over the timing of the decision.

The Labour Party’s ruling body justified the block by stressing the importance of maintaining control over Greater Manchester. The NEC’s statement argued that a mayoral by-election would create “a substantial and disproportionate impact on party campaign resources,” particularly as the party braces for local and devolved elections.

Burnham, who has earned widespread praise for his leadership as mayor, was backed by some members who argued that local party members should have had the final say on his candidacy. Deputy leader Lucy Powell and Cabinet minister Ed Miliband had previously advocated for giving local members the right to choose their candidate.

The decision has provoked strong reactions within the party, with some expressing dismay. A Labour backbencher criticized the decision as “a total shitshow,” predicting the party would lose the Gorton and Denton seat as a result. Former Cabinet minister Louise Haigh also voiced disappointment, calling for the NEC to reconsider its decision to avoid further regret down the line.

While the Gorton and Denton constituency had been a Labour stronghold under the leadership of former MP Andrew Gwynne, who won the seat comfortably in 2024, recent polling has shown a significant shift in the political landscape. Labour’s polling numbers have since fallen, leaving the party facing strong competition from Reform UK and the Green Party.

However, some Labour MPs supported the decision, urging the party to focus on winning the upcoming by-election without further internal conflict. MP Phil Brickell emphasized the need for unity, arguing that speculation around Burnham’s candidacy had detracted from the party’s broader political objectives.

Despite the internal divisions, the Labour Party now faces a challenging path ahead as it prepares for the Gorton and Denton by-election and seeks to hold onto its position in Greater Manchester while navigating internal tensions.