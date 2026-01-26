Labour Party Blocks Burnham’s Return to Commons Over ‘Psychodrama’ Fears

Labour’s National Executive Committee (NEC) has blocked Andy Burnham’s bid to return to the House of Commons, citing concerns over potential disruptions ahead of crucial elections. The decision to prevent the former Labour MP and current Mayor of Greater Manchester from standing in the Gorton and Denton by-election was made just weeks before several key votes in May, including local elections in London and other English towns, as well as elections for the Scottish Parliament and Welsh Assembly.

Labour’s Tension Over Burnham’s Political Ambitions

The move has sparked backlash within the Labour Party, with particular criticism from left-wing MPs who view the decision as a political misstep. Douglas Alexander, the Scottish Secretary, explained that the NEC’s decision was motivated by the desire to avoid months of internal strife, or “psychodrama,” which could distract from Labour’s election campaign.

Burnham, who has made no secret of his ambition to one day lead the Labour Party, had hoped to return to Westminster and run for the Gorton and Denton seat, vacated following the resignation of MP Andrew Gwynne. However, the NEC’s eight-to-one vote against his return highlighted the party’s strategic concerns in the lead-up to the elections. The ruling committee also noted that Burnham still has two years left of his term as Mayor of Manchester.

Former Cabinet Minister Andy Burnham expressed his disappointment over the decision, noting that the NEC’s move had been leaked to the press before he was personally informed. He criticized the way the party had been run and suggested that the leak reflected poorly on Labour’s internal management.

The NEC’s decision has divided opinion within the party. While some argue that the focus should be on winning the upcoming elections, others, particularly on the party’s Left, view the decision as a “stitch-up.” Critics of the move, including former shadow Chancellor John McDonnell, have warned that blocking Burnham could have long-term political consequences for Labour, with McDonnell describing the decision as “disgusting” and suggesting it would lead to Starmer’s eventual downfall.

Despite the heated debate, some MPs, such as Danny Beales, Labour’s representative for Uxbridge and South Ruislip, have stressed that Labour cannot afford to be distracted by internal squabbles during such a critical time. Others, like Miatta Fahnbulleh of Peckham, have argued that local party members should be allowed to select their own candidate for the by-election.

Political Maneuvering Amid Election Tensions

The NEC’s decision also comes amid growing speculation over Labour’s leadership. Allies of Health Secretary Wes Streeting are reportedly positioning themselves for a possible leadership challenge, with some sources suggesting Streeting could have the backing of over 200 MPs. This scenario is fueling fears that the upcoming elections could become overshadowed by leadership jockeying, further complicating Labour’s political landscape.

The Gorton and Denton by-election, triggered by Gwynne’s resignation on health grounds, is now expected to be a highly contested race. With the Labour Party’s polling numbers declining since the 2024 general election, Labour faces a tough battle to retain the seat, particularly against challenges from Nigel Farage’s Reform UK and the Green Party.

As Labour gears up for the May elections, the question remains whether internal tensions will divert attention from the party’s broader political strategy, or whether the focus will shift to winning key local and national elections. Only time will tell whether the party can resolve its internal conflicts and emerge united for the challenges ahead.