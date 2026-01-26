Labour Party Blocks Andy Burnham’s Bid for Westminster Seat

Keir Starmer has defended Labour’s decision to block Andy Burnham from running for a Westminster seat, despite internal backlash from some party members. The Labour leader argued that allowing Burnham, the current Mayor of Greater Manchester, to stand in a by-election would divert critical resources away from the party’s campaigns for local elections in May.

Burnham’s potential candidacy in the Gorton and Denton by-election has stirred considerable controversy within the party, with many questioning the timing of the decision. A 10-member group from Labour’s National Executive Committee (NEC), including Starmer, voted to deny Burnham permission to run. Critics have raised concerns that the move could be motivated by fears of a leadership challenge, as Burnham’s approval ratings remain high, and Labour’s poll numbers have shown signs of slipping.

Unity vs. Infighting

Starmer, speaking during a visit to a health centre in Wimbledon, insisted the primary focus for Labour should remain on the upcoming elections that affect millions of people, including local councils in England, the Welsh government, and the Scottish Parliament. He emphasized the importance of uniting the party to fight “the battle of our times” against Reform UK, rather than engaging in internal power struggles.

Despite these calls for unity, several Labour backbenchers have criticized the decision, fearing that it could harm the party’s chances in the by-election. Former cabinet minister Louise Haigh and MP Simon Opher both expressed disappointment, with Opher even calling the move an “own goal” for the party. Trade unions, including Unison and the TSSA, also voiced their concerns, accusing Labour of losing its way.

Burnham himself expressed his disappointment in the decision, noting that he had not been informed of the NEC’s decision before the press leaked the news. He suggested that this was indicative of a party “run poorly.” While he has pledged to refocus on his mayoral duties, Burnham warned that the decision could have long-term consequences for Labour’s unity.

With speculation about leadership challenges intensifying, Starmer faces mounting pressure to balance the party’s internal dynamics and its external battles in the lead-up to critical elections. As Labour navigates these tensions, the focus remains on whether it can avoid infighting and maintain a united front going into May’s elections.