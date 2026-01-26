Labour NEC Panel Votes Against Andy Burnham’s Bid for By-Election

Andy Burnham’s aspiration to stand as Labour’s candidate in the Gorton and Denton by-election has been thwarted by a decisive vote from the party’s internal committee. A 10-member officers’ subgroup of Labour’s National Executive Committee (NEC) met on Sunday to decide whether Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, should be granted permission to seek selection. The panel voted 8-1 against his bid, with one member abstaining.

The vote followed Labour rules that require directly elected mayors to secure NEC approval before standing for Parliament. Burnham’s bid was opposed by several prominent figures within the party, including Labour leader and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. Starmer justified his position by arguing that allowing Burnham to run would lead to an unnecessary mayoral election, distracting from key national campaigns, such as the upcoming elections for the Senedd, Scottish Parliament, and English local councils. “Andy’s doing a great job as mayor, but holding an unnecessary election would pull money and people away from campaigns we must win,” Starmer said.

The decision, which has stirred controversy within Labour’s ranks, was met with disappointment from Burnham, who took to social media to express his concern over the impact on upcoming elections. “To whoever is Labour’s candidate and to our members in Manchester and Tameside: you will have my full support,” he stated.

Who Voted and How

The 10-member panel was chaired by Shabana Mahmood, the Home Secretary, who traditionally abstains from voting in her capacity as chair of Labour’s NEC. The panel’s final decision was largely influenced by the votes of several high-profile members.

Peter Wheeler, the vice-chair of the NEC, voted against Burnham’s bid. With a long history in trade union activism and local government, Wheeler’s vote aligned with the majority. Also opposing Burnham was Sir Keir Starmer, alongside Lucy Powell, who was the only member to vote in Burnham’s favor. As Labour’s deputy leader, Powell’s support for Burnham stood out as a rare instance of dissent within the leadership ranks.

Other key votes came from Mike Payne, the NEC treasurer, Ellie Reeves, the MP for Lewisham West and East Dulwich, Keiran O’Neill from the GMB union, Tom Williams from the USDAW union, Abdi Duale representing Constituency Labour Parties (CLPs), and Gurinder Singh Josan, representing the Parliamentary Labour Party (PLP). All voted against Burnham’s candidacy, reinforcing the panel’s rejection of his bid.

The panel’s decision comes amid growing concerns over internal Labour politics, with some backbenchers accusing Starmer’s camp of “petty factional manoeuvring.” However, Starmer defended the decision as being based on practical concerns about party resources, not internal rivalries. Despite his loss in this battle, Burnham remains a prominent figure within the Labour Party, and some speculate that he could yet return to Westminster in the future.