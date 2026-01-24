Labour MPs Set to Gather Amid Buzz Over Burnham’s Westminster Ambitions

Speculation about Andy Burnham’s potential Westminster by-election bid has sparked a wave of discussion within Labour circles, as MPs gather to discuss the move. The Greater Manchester mayor, often mentioned as a challenger to the Prime Minister’s authority, is reportedly considering a run for the Gorton and Denton constituency, a seat that became vacant after former MP Andrew Gwynne’s resignation on Friday.

Sources close to the discussions indicate that Labour’s deputy leader, Angela Rayner, is expected to voice her support for Burnham’s candidacy at the upcoming gathering of the party’s north-west England MPs. According to The Times, Rayner’s stance could play a significant role in shaping the dynamics of the decision, as Labour MPs weigh the possibility of Burnham entering the race. Applicants must submit their nominations by midnight on Sunday, but the mayor faces an additional hurdle: as a regional leader, Burnham must secure approval from Labour’s National Executive Committee (NEC) by 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The time-sensitive nature of the decision has intensified the political intrigue surrounding Burnham’s potential move. As one of the most prominent figures within the party and a long-standing rival to the Prime Minister’s leadership, Burnham’s bid would likely dominate headlines and challenge Sir Keir Starmer’s position. A selection process for the Labour candidacy is set to take place next week, culminating in a hustings event and NEC endorsement by January 31.

Political Reactions and NEC Role

In the days leading up to the decision, multiple Labour MPs have voiced strong opinions about the role of the NEC in Burnham’s potential candidacy. Some MPs argue that any attempt to block Burnham from standing would undermine democratic choice and risk alienating northern voters. Jo White, chair of the Red Wall group of Labour MPs, emphasized that local party members in the North should have the final say on their candidate, calling any interference from London “a disaster for Labour.”

Meanwhile, Crewe and Nantwich MP Connor Naismith warned against narrowing the field of candidates for Gorton and Denton, urging the party to focus on the public’s needs rather than future leadership speculation. He echoed the sentiment that the best candidate should be given a fair opportunity to run without unnecessary restrictions.

Adding to the debate, a senior NEC member agreed that blocking Burnham would reflect poorly on Starmer’s leadership. Constituency representative Gemma Bolton expressed her strong opposition to such a move, describing it as “outrageous” and highlighting the risk it would pose to the party’s unity. With the selection process unfolding next week, the political stakes remain high as Labour navigates this critical moment.