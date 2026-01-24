Labour MPs Gather Amid Andy Burnham Westminster Bid Speculation

Labour MPs are set to meet amid growing speculation that Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham could stand for a Westminster by-election, potentially challenging Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s authority. Former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner is expected to voice her support for Burnham’s candidacy during the conference of Labour’s north-west England MPs.

The by-election in the Gorton and Denton constituency follows the resignation of Andrew Gwynne, the former MP for the area, on January 19, opening the door for the mayor to seek the position. Burnham, a long-standing figure in Labour politics, has been seen as a potential rival to the Prime Minister and remains a prominent name for the party’s leadership in the future.

However, Burnham faces a tight deadline. Candidates must submit their nominations before midnight on Sunday, with the added complexity that, as a regional mayor, Burnham must seek approval from Labour’s National Executive Committee (NEC) by 5pm on Saturday. The NEC’s membership includes many loyalists to Labour leader Keir Starmer, raising questions about whether Burnham will be given the green light to stand.

Party Divisions and Potential Showdown

As the decision looms, tensions are rising within the party. Several Labour MPs have warned against using the NEC to block Burnham from entering the race. Jo White, who chairs the Red Wall group of Labour MPs, has called for the people of Gorton and Denton to decide who their Labour candidate should be, stressing that any attempts to limit candidates would be a “disaster” for the party.

Other Labour MPs echoed these concerns, with Crewe and Nantwich MP Connor Naismith urging that Gorton and Denton “deserves the best possible choice of candidates” and opposing any interference from Labour’s leadership. Similarly, Cat Smith, the Labour MP for Lancaster and Wyre, voiced disappointment at the prospect of the NEC blocking strong candidates in the constituency. She insisted that Labour members and voters in Gorton and Denton should determine their candidate.

The selection process for the by-election will proceed through next week, culminating in a hustings and NEC endorsement by January 31. With Burnham’s future in Westminster hanging in the balance, his decision could shape not only the party’s leadership race but also the broader political landscape as Labour heads into a critical period.