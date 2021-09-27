Labour is planning the UK’s “most dramatic devolution program.”

Labour has promised to give local governments more authority and to re-establish the link between the two levels of government.

Steve Reed, Labour’s shadow communities secretary, is due to tell the party’s Brighton conference that the British public can win trust by discovering where the party holds local authorities.

If Labour wins the next election, he would propose the “most radical programme of devolution our country has ever seen.”

Mr Reed, a former Lambeth Council leader, will declare that Labour would give town councils more power over the investment and infrastructure their areas require in order to spur new job creation.

He’ll also claim that Labour would give local residents more influence in how public services are designed and delivered.

“We will do for communities and local services what we did for the NHS, putting them beyond the reach of any future Conservative government by putting so much control in the hands of local people that the Conservatives won’t be able to take it away again,” Mr Reed will add. If we want the British people to trust us to lead at a national level, we must learn from the best of Labour in power locally.

“When local people have a stronger say in public services, they work better. That is why Labour will ensure that people have a voice in the workplace, in their communities, and over the public services they use.”