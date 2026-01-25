Labour in Turmoil as Burnham’s Comeback Bid Blocked

Labour’s internal strife deepened over the weekend after Sir Keir Starmer’s allies on the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) rejected Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham’s attempt to stand in the upcoming Gorton and Denton by-election. The NEC voted decisively against Burnham’s bid by eight votes to one, a decision that is expected to spark further divisions within the party.

The move to block Burnham, who has long been seen as a potential future leader of the party, has already caused significant backlash among Labour’s left-wing factions. Senior figures including deputy leader Lucy Powell and Cabinet minister Ed Miliband had argued that the local members should have the final say on Burnham’s candidacy. Both Powell and Miliband voiced their disapproval at a London conference, emphasizing the need for local democracy in selecting candidates.

Internal Conflict and Rising Tensions

John McDonnell, a veteran left-wing figure, condemned the NEC’s decision in a scathing post on social media, warning that it would severely damage both the Prime Minister and the party. McDonnell expressed his concern that blocking Burnham would lead to “immense damage” and urged party leaders to reconsider, describing the decision as cowardly leadership. “If you think it strengthens you, I tell you it will simply hasten your demise,” he wrote. “You could have shown magnanimous leadership, but instead, it’s cowardice.”

Burnham’s exclusion comes amid a volatile political landscape with Reform UK posing a serious challenge for the seat. McDonnell also predicted that the party’s prospects in the by-election could be doomed if Burnham’s candidacy was not allowed, suggesting that the decision would backfire in Labour’s efforts to maintain the Gorton and Denton constituency.

Despite this strong opposition, some Labour MPs have supported the NEC’s stance, stressing the need for unity within the party and focusing on winning the by-election. Phil Brickell, representing Bolton West, argued that speculation over Burnham’s candidacy had created unnecessary distractions, undermining the party’s message both at home and abroad. Rugby MP John Slinger welcomed the NEC’s swift decision, suggesting it would allow Labour to focus on the election without further internal conflict.

The rejection of Burnham’s candidacy marks the latest chapter in an ongoing power struggle within the party. With Labour’s polling numbers slipping since the 2024 general election, the party now faces an uphill battle to retain the seat against rivals such as Reform UK and the Green Party. The final outcome of the Gorton and Denton by-election could prove to be a pivotal moment for Starmer’s leadership and the future of Labour.

This developing story is still unfolding, and more updates are expected as the by-election approaches.