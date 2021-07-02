Labour hold Batley and Spen to ease pressure on Starmer

Labour retained Batley and Spen after a bruising by-election, with Sir Keir Starmer hailing a “great victory.”

Kim Leadbeater won the West Yorkshire seat with a 323-vote advantage, down from the 3,525-vote margin in 2019, but the result was unexpected as opinion polls had put the Conservatives in the lead and Labour officials had predicted the worst.

The victory will relieve pressure on Sir Keir, who has been questioned about his leadership since a by-election loss in Hartlepool in May, and will bolster Labour confidence.

Ms Leadbeater won the seat with 13,296 votes, followed by Tory Ryan Stephenson (12,973) and George Galloway (8.264), who had targeted Labour voters in his attempt to unseat Sir Keir.

Ms Leadbeater will now represent the seat held by her sister Jo Cox, who was assassinated in the constituency in 2016.

After a race marked by claims of dirty tricks and violence, Sir Keir praised the “great result” for the “talented and brave” Ms Leadbeater.

“I am immensely happy that the people of Batley and Spen have rejected divide and voted for hope,” Ms Leadbeater said.

Ms Leadbeater expressed her gratitude to the police and her family, saying that “without them, I could not have gotten through the last five years, let alone the last five weeks.”

“I want to offer a particular shout out to my niece and nephew, who I can’t wait to hug the moment I see them,” she said, referring to Mrs Cox’s two children.

Brendan Cox, Mrs Cox’s widower, tweeted: “We are all immensely proud of @kimleadbeater today, and Jo would have been as well.”

“Once again, the people of Batley & Spen voted for decency and positivity,” he remarked.

Mr Galloway’s Workers Party and Labour supporters clashed in the Batley and Spen election.

