Labour has stated that it will not support an increase in national insurance to fund social care in England.

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour Party’s leader, has told Prime Minister David Cameron that his party will oppose plans to increase national insurance to support social care in England.

Sir Keir said Labour supported tax hikes to restructure England’s deteriorating social care system in a letter to Boris Johnson, who is scheduled to present his plans to fix England’s crumbling social care system in the Commons on Tuesday.

However, he said that an increase in national insurance would “hit working people hard, notably low-wage earners and young people,” as well as businesses that had been harmed by the pandemic.

“The taxes that pay for social care should be equal across generations and all forms of income,” Sir Keir stated. Those with the broadest shoulders should pay more, not working-class families who are now facing an unfair tax increase.”

“We’ve said that this additional investment would have to be funded through tax increases – but raising national insurance contributions isn’t the proper way to achieve it,” he continued.

“It would wreak havoc on working people, particularly low-wage workers and young people, and put a big strain on businesses just as they try to get back on their feet.”

According to reports, lifetime care contributions will be capped at around £80,000, and national insurance will be raised by 1.25 percent, raising between £10 billion and £11 billion every year.

However, Tory backbenchers and others have reacted negatively to the alleged proposals.

The ideas were a “sham” since they did not overhaul the social care system, according to former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith, who also told The Telegraph that the Government was considering holding a snap vote in the Commons this week on the proposals.

“We all know our decaying social care system critically needs more cash,” Rachel Harrison, GMB union national officer, said.

“However, increasing regressive national insurance, which takes money from the lowest-paid workers’ pockets, is not the way to go.”

Labour would collaborate with the government on a long-term plan provided it “really fixes the problem in social care and has a fair funding mechanism,” according to Sir Keir.