Labour has ordered a disgraced former Lord Mayor to stop campaigning for the party after he uploaded a racist video.

A former Liverpool city councillor has been advised to stop campaigning for the Labour Party after being stripped of his Lord Mayor title after uploading a racist video.

After it was uncovered that he had shared a racist film in a Whatsapp group with other councillors, Peter Brennan resigned from the Labour Party and had his Lord Mayor title revoked, he stepped down as a councillor, resigned from the Labour Party, and had his Lord Mayor title removed.

After his acts were exposed in the summer of 2019, Mr Brennan resigned as a trustee of the Anthony Walker Foundation, an anti-racism foundation.

The St Johns Shopping Centre in Liverpool has been sold.

He remarked at the time that he had committed a “catastrophic error” for which he was “truly sorry.”

Mr Brennan was seen campaigning with Labour members this weekend in favor of candidate Dave Hanratty, a former councillor running in the impending Kirkdale by-election.

Liverpool Riverside MP Kim Johnson, the city’s first black Member of Parliament, rushed to Twitter to express her displeasure with the photographs.

Ms. Johnson explained: “This is not the message we want to send to Labour supporters and voters. Talk about disdain.” Others in the city reacted positively to her tweet.

Ann O’Byrne, a Labour councillor in Warbreck and a former deputy mayor, said: “It is critical that we consistently condemn intolerance and racism, both of which have no place in our party. Kim, my heartfelt sympathies are with you.” A complaint was filed to the Labour Party, and the matter was handled ‘internally,’ according to reports. As a result, Mr Brennan will no longer be campaigning for the party.

“We take all concerns very seriously,” a representative for the party said. We looked into the situation and responded appropriately. Peter Brennan is no longer a Labour Party member.” Mr Brennan was contacted by The Washington Newsday for comment.

Mr Hanratty stated that the subject had been referred to the national party and that he did not want to comment on it.