Labour has demanded an investigation into statements made by the Business Secretary about the Parliamentary Standards Board.

Kwasi Kwarteng’s public speculation on the future of Parliament’s standards watchdog has prompted Labour to urge an investigation.

In the aftermath of the Owen Paterson controversy, Business Secretary Mr Kwarteng appeared to suggest that Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Kathryn Stone might reconsider her position.

Angela Rayner, the deputy Labour leader, has written to Boris Johnson’s ethics adviser, requesting a probe into the Business Secretary’s remarks, saying they may have violated the Ministerial Code.

Kwasi Kwarteng, when asked if Ms Stone should resign, said she should “decide (on) her position.”

His remarks came before the government was forced to backtrack on plans to establish a new committee to investigate Mr Paterson’s case and the wider standards system.

“I think it’s difficult to see what the commissioner’s future is, given the fact that we’re evaluating the process, and we’re reversing and trying to reform this whole process,” the Business Secretary said on Sky News, “but it’s up to the commissioner to decide her position.”

“It’s up to her to decide her position,” Mr Kwarteng responded when asked what he meant by “decide her position.”

“I mean, it’s up to anyone when they’ve made a judgment and people have sought to amend that, to reconsider their position, that’s natural, but I’m not suggesting she resign.”

Ms Rayner indicated in a letter to Lord Geidt, Mr Johnson’s independent advisor on ministerial interests, that Mr Kwarteng’s remarks amounted to bullying an officer.

“It is terrible that the Business Secretary is using this very fraudulent method to coerce the independent Parliamentary Commissioner,” Ms Rayner said.

“Behavior like this has no place in our democracy.” A Cabinet minister publicly threatening the job of a member of staff who works for the Houses of Parliament and respects our democratic processes is a fundamental breach of the Ministerial Code, as well as a dreadful way for anyone in any profession to act.” She speculated that Mr Kwarteng might be in violation of a section of the code that requires ministers to “treat all those with whom they come into contact with consideration and respect,” as well as “proper and appropriate” working relationships with civil servants, ministerial and parliamentary colleagues, and parliamentary staff.

