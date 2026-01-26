Labour Faces Internal Uproar as Burnham Blocked from By-Election Bid

Keir Starmer’s leadership of the Labour Party is under scrutiny following the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) decision to block Andy Burnham from standing in the Gorton and Denton by-election. The committee’s vote, which included Starmer and key party figures, has sparked strong criticism from within the party, with many accusing Starmer’s allies of political maneuvering to prevent a potential leadership challenge.

NEC Decision Sparks Division Among Labour Members

The 10-member NEC voted to deny Burnham permission to stand, citing concerns over the logistical and financial burden of holding both a parliamentary and mayoral by-election. Labour’s primary focus on retaining the Greater Manchester mayoralty played a pivotal role in the decision, which came after an intense round of speculation about Burnham’s ambitions. However, critics see this move as a strategic attempt by Starmer’s camp to curb Burnham’s influence and limit his chances of returning to Westminster, where he could challenge for Labour’s leadership.

Several prominent Labour figures have voiced their opposition to the NEC’s ruling. Former cabinet minister Louise Haigh urged the committee to reverse the decision, warning of long-term damage to the party. “If we don’t correct this, we may regret it deeply,” Haigh said. Another backbencher, Simon Opher, accused Starmer’s advisors of making a costly “own goal” by blocking Burnham’s candidacy.

Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, expressed his disappointment over the NEC’s decision, particularly the fact that the news was leaked to the press before he had been officially informed. He criticized the transparency of the process, saying it highlighted “everything you need to know about the way the Labour Party is being run these days.” Despite the setback, Burnham remains committed to his mayoral duties, emphasizing the need for unity in the face of divisive politics.

On the other side of the debate, some Labour backbenchers defended the NEC’s move, arguing that it was necessary to avoid internal conflict and focus on winning the by-election. Phil Brickell, MP for Bolton West, warned against further introspection, claiming that the speculation surrounding Burnham’s candidacy had distracted from the party’s broader goals. “We need to move beyond the psychodrama of the past week and unite behind the candidate,” said Rugby MP John Slinger, expressing hope that the party could now focus on a positive election campaign.

The decision has not only caused a rift within Labour MPs but also among trade unions, which have voiced concern about the lack of democratic process. The TSSA union stated that Labour had “lost its way,” while Unison’s general secretary criticized the decision as a poor example of party leadership. These criticisms reflect growing discontent among grassroots supporters, further complicating the party’s internal cohesion ahead of upcoming elections.