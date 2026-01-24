Labour Deputy Leader Urges Caution on Burnham’s Gorton Bid

Labour’s deputy leader, Lucy Powell, has appeared to caution against obstructing Andy Burnham’s potential bid to represent Gorton and Denton in an upcoming by-election, emphasizing that the decision should lie with local party members. Powell’s comments, made at the Fabian Society’s annual conference, did not directly endorse Burnham’s candidacy but pointed out that the choice should be made by the constituency, not national party figures.

Burnham’s Potential Return to Westminster

Speculation around Burnham’s return to Westminster has intensified following the resignation of Labour MP Andrew Gwynne, who stepped down on health grounds earlier this week. The Mayor of Greater Manchester, widely considered a key figure in Labour’s future, has not yet confirmed whether he will stand for the seat. However, if Burnham does decide to run, he will need approval from Labour’s National Executive Committee (NEC) by 5pm on Saturday, according to party rules.

Reports suggest that some within the NEC, particularly those aligned with the Prime Minister, may try to block Burnham’s candidacy. Concerns have been raised that his entry into the race could destabilize the government, as well as trigger another by-election for the Greater Manchester mayoralty. Despite this, Powell urged caution, suggesting that such decisions should be left to local Labour members who, she said, are “very discerning” when selecting their candidates.

The development marks a pivotal moment for Burnham, who has long been considered a potential leader of the Labour Party. His potential return to Westminster has sparked a wider debate within the party about his future role, as well as the challenges Labour faces in balancing local autonomy with national party strategy.