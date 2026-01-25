Labour Denies Andy Burnham Bid for Gorton and Denton By-Election

Andy Burnham has been blocked from standing in the upcoming Gorton and Denton by-election, following a decision by a sub-group of Labour’s National Executive Committee (NEC). The committee, which was chaired by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, voted overwhelmingly against allowing Burnham to apply for the seat.

Concerns Over Cost and Political Impact

Sources close to the NEC revealed that the primary concern surrounding Burnham’s candidacy was the cost implications of holding a mayoral by-election in Greater Manchester, a factor that weighed heavily on the decision. The sub-group, made up of 10 members, concluded there were too many logistical and financial complications to endorse Burnham’s application, despite his significant profile within the party.

The move is expected to spark backlash within Labour, as several senior figures had urged that local members be given the final say on whether Burnham should stand for the seat. Notably, deputy leader Lucy Powell and Cabinet minister Ed Miliband publicly advocated for local members to have a direct vote, stressing the importance of grassroots democracy. Both made their case at a London conference on the Saturday before the decision was made.

Despite this, some MPs expressed support for the NEC’s decision, arguing that it was necessary to avoid internal strife and refocus efforts on securing a win in the by-election. Phil Brickell, representing Bolton West, cautioned that speculation around Burnham’s candidacy had already caused unnecessary division within the party. “We need to move past the introspection and infighting to focus on the task ahead,” he said.

Labour faces a difficult challenge in the Gorton and Denton seat, previously held by Andrew Gwynne, who won the constituency comfortably in 2024. However, with Labour’s polling numbers in decline, the party now faces fierce competition from Reform UK and the Green Party, making the by-election outcome increasingly uncertain.

While some Labour MPs have backed the NEC’s swift decision, others have expressed frustration, with one backbencher describing the situation as “a total shitshow,” predicting that the party would now lose the seat due to the internal division caused by Burnham’s exclusion.