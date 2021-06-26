Labour demands that records pertaining to Gina Coladangelo’s appointment be made public.

Labour has requested that the Department of Health’s top official provide all records connected to Gina Coladangelo’s recruitment to a £15,000-a-year job ostensibly holding the previous Health Secretary to account.

In footage posted by the Sun tabloid on Friday, married aide Mrs Coladangelo was seen in an embrace with Matt Hancock, causing Mr Hancock to resign on Saturday evening.

However, the incident has rekindled questions about Mrs Coladangelo’s appointment in the first place, as a friend of Mr Hancock’s from Oxford University.

Mrs Coladangelo, who is married to Oliver Tress, the founder of British store Oliver Bonas, was hired as an unpaid adviser at the DHSC on a six-month contract last year before being named a non-executive director.

The position pays £15,000 a year for 15-20 days of work and is defined on the government website as “acting in an independent manner, bringing expertise, scrutiny, and challenge.”

Mrs Coladangelo’s remuneration is unknown, but a recent advertisement for four posts before she was appointed in September 2020 stated that Mr Hancock would choose their duration, which might be up to three years.

“The process for installing non-executive directors in Whitehall should be regulated to ensure any conflicts of interest are properly managed and to provide public confidence in the probity of these appointments,” said Alex Runswick, senior advocacy manager at anti-corruption campaign group Transparency International UK.

Mrs Coladangelo previously told a BBC Radio 4 article on the politician that she and the politician met at Oxygen FM, an Oxford University student radio station where she was a newsreader and he was a sports reporter.

She joked that she’d taunt him about not being able to read the news.

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner wrote to DHSC permanent secretary Sir Chris Wormald, saying there were questions to be answered about what efforts were taken to avoid a conflict of interest.

Sir Chris had told Ms Rayner in a letter dated April of this year that. (This is a brief piece.)