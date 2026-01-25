Labour Committee to Decide on Burnham’s By-election Bid

Andy Burnham’s bid to return to Westminster faces a crucial test as Labour’s National Executive Committee (NEC) prepares to meet virtually this Sunday to decide whether to grant him permission to stand in the Gorton and Denton by-election.

The Greater Manchester mayor made his intentions clear on Saturday, applying for approval to contest the seat following the resignation of the incumbent MP, Andrew Gwynne, on health grounds. Burnham framed the by-election as a pivotal moment in the battle against divisive politics, stressing his commitment to leading his city forward. “I owe it to a city which has given me so much to lead it from the front, despite the risks involved,” Burnham said in his announcement.

Internal Divisions over Burnham’s Candidacy

Labour’s internal rules prevent regional mayors from running for parliamentary seats without the NEC’s approval, a safeguard introduced after the last election to avoid costly mayoral by-elections. This provision is now being put to the test as the committee grapples with whether to allow Burnham’s candidacy.

Sources suggest the NEC is caught in a bind, with concerns about the financial implications of a potential mayoral by-election in Manchester. At the same time, Burnham’s potential return to Westminster has raised questions about his leadership ambitions within the party, particularly among supporters of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Some senior Labour figures, however, have come out in support of Burnham’s bid. Former Labour leader Ed Miliband called Burnham “a massive asset” to the party, urging the NEC to allow local members to make the final decision. He added that the party needed “the best possible team serving under him.” Labour deputy leader Lucy Powell also backed Burnham’s candidacy, stressing the importance of unity within the party and support for Starmer.

The Gorton and Denton by-election, triggered by Gwynne’s resignation, could pose a challenge for Burnham despite the constituency’s Labour stronghold. In the 2024 general election, Gwynne won with 51% of the vote. However, Burnham faces competition from a resurgent Reform UK and the Green Party, both of which are gaining ground.

If elected, Burnham would be required by law to step down as Greater Manchester mayor, triggering a city-wide mayoral by-election. Burnham expressed confidence that Labour could secure a win, stating in a letter to the NEC that he would “give my all” to the campaign, both for the by-election and the mayoral seat. The decision on whether Burnham can stand now rests in the hands of Labour’s ruling body, with the clock ticking towards the by-election.