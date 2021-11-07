Labour claims that giving Paterson a peerage will erode Parliament’s trust.

Any attempt to give Owen Paterson a peerage has been urged to be rejected by the body that examines nominations for the House of Lords.

The former Cabinet minister resigned from the Commons while facing a 30-day suspension for “egregious” lobbying violations.

In response to reports that Mr Paterson may be nominated for a seat in the House of Lords, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer wrote to the head of the House of Lords Appointments Commission, stating that “such an action would undermine faith in the probity of Parliament.”

Downing Street has not ruled out the idea of Mr Paterson receiving a peerage following his resignation, but has emphasized that there is a “formal process” that must be followed.

“Since the retirement of Owen Paterson MP, speculation has mounted that the Prime Minister is preparing to nominate him for a peerage,” Sir Keir wrote in a letter to Lord Bew.

“In my judgment – and in the opinion of the Labour Party – such action would erode faith in Parliament’s probity.”

Despite the devastating findings of the Commons Standards Committee following an investigation by the independent Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, Mr Paterson has maintained his innocence.

His work as a consultant for Randox and Lynn’s Country Foods, according to the committee, amounted to a “egregious case of paid advocacy” that had “brought the House into contempt.”

Mr Paterson had “expressed no sorrow or regret for his actions,” according to the Labour leader’s letter to Lord Bew.

“The issues presented go well beyond the behavior of one MP,” he continued.

“Does the commission agree that someone judged to have egregiously broken standards, resulting in a suspension from Parliament, would be an inappropriate peerage nominee?”

Putting this on the record would send a strong message about the significance of preserving confidence in our Parliament’s integrity and standards.”

Sir John Major, the former Conservative prime minister, said it would be “rather unusual” if Mr Paterson was nominated for a seat in the Lords.