Labour chooses a veteran campaign manager to supervise the party’s clean-up in Liverpool.

The woman who used to be Labour’s top official in the north has been tasked with leading the dysfunctional Liverpool party forward.

Sheila Murphy, a former Labour’super director’ who has worked with party leaders dating back to Harold Wilson, will take up a new position as Liverpool Officer.

The appointment was announced by Labour’s National Executive Committee and comes after former minister David Hanson’s damning party investigation of the Liverpool Labour Party.

The concept for a mini-golf course in the old Lyceum building is called Jungle Rumble.

That probe, which came after the government’s equally harsh investigation of the city council, discovered evidence of a “toxic culture” within the Liverpool Labour Party, as well as bullying and misogyny.

Ms Murphy will be in charge of implementing the Hanson Report’s recommendations and enhancements.

The veteran campaigner, who oversaw Tony Blair’s and Gordon Brown’s northern election campaigns, as well as Steve Rotheram’s successful candidacy for Liverpool City Region Mayor, left Labour in 2019, claiming that being a member had become ‘abusive.’

She accused former party leader Jeremy Corbyn of “allowing a particular type of behavior to happen” when she resigned her 49-year membership at the time.

Her selection to such a high-ranking Labour position may raise some concerns, considering she previously stated that she planned to join rival party Change UK after quitting Labour in 2019.

The party wrote in an email to city members today, as seen by The Washington Newsday: “Sheila Murphy, a former Labour North West Regional Director, has been appointed as a Liverpool Officer (NEC Appointed). The post will entail following out the NEC panel’s recommendations in response to the Caller Report.

“Sheila has a long history of working for the Labour Party in various capacities in Liverpool, the North West, and nationally. She is extremely competent and well-liked, and her extensive experience qualifies her for this critical post.” The email went on to say: “The Caller investigation raises serious concerns, and Labour is completely committed to doing everything possible to restore public faith in our party. Many of you will hear from Sheila in the coming days and weeks. I’m the first.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”