Labour Blocks Andy Burnham’s Gorton and Denton Bid

Andy Burnham has been blocked from standing in the upcoming Gorton and Denton by-election, following a decision by Labour’s National Executive Committee (NEC). The ruling came after concerns were raised about the impact of a potential mayoral by-election on the party’s resources.

The NEC’s decision was backed by a 10-member sub-group, chaired by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, which met on Sunday morning. A party statement confirmed that Burnham’s bid to stand in the by-election had been denied to avoid the costs of another mayoral election in Greater Manchester.

Party’s Concern Over Resource Allocation

Labour emphasized that the mayoral by-election would be a significant financial burden, especially ahead of local and devolved elections in May. Despite Burnham’s strong performance as Greater Manchester mayor, the NEC voiced concerns that diverting resources to a mayoral campaign could jeopardize Labour’s efforts across the region.

“Andy Burnham is doing a great job as mayor of Greater Manchester, but we believe it is in the best interests of the party to avoid an unnecessary mayoral election which would use substantial amounts of taxpayers’ money and resources better spent on tackling the cost of living crisis,” the statement read.

The decision has sparked a mixed reaction within the party. Some senior figures, including deputy leader Lucy Powell and Cabinet minister Ed Miliband, had called for local members to have the final say on Burnham’s candidacy. However, Burnham’s exclusion from the process is likely to fuel further division.

One Labour backbencher criticized the decision as “a total sh*tshow,” predicting it would lead to Labour losing the Gorton and Denton seat. Former Cabinet minister Louise Haigh also expressed disappointment, urging the NEC to reconsider its stance.

Despite Burnham’s popularity and his strong role as mayor, the decision to block him highlights the internal struggle within the party. With polling figures for Labour declining since the last election, the Gorton and Denton seat is now in play, with Reform UK and the Green Party emerging as serious challengers.

On the other hand, some Labour MPs have defended the decision, arguing that it was necessary to avoid infighting. Phil Brickell, MP for Bolton West, suggested the speculation around Burnham’s candidacy had led to unnecessary distractions. “The decision allows us to focus on winning the by-election and avoid a prolonged internal battle,” he said.

Rugby MP John Slinger echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that the party could now unite behind a single candidate without further divisiveness. “We can now move forward from the introspection of the last week and pull together,” he added.