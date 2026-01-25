Labour Blocks Andy Burnham’s Bid for Gorton and Denton By-election

Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester, has expressed his disappointment after Labour’s National Executive Committee (NEC) voted to block his attempt to stand in the upcoming Gorton and Denton by-election. The decision, which came on Sunday, January 25, 2026, has sparked concern about the potential impact on the party’s electoral strategy.

Burnham had hoped to contest the by-election, aiming to prevent the rise of divisive politics within the region, particularly from the Reform Party. However, the NEC decided that allowing Burnham to run for the seat would create an unnecessary mayoral by-election in Greater Manchester, a move that could deplete the party’s resources.

Labour’s Decision and Backlash

After the NEC’s decision, Burnham released a statement on social media, voicing his concerns. “I am disappointed by today’s NEC decision and concerned about its potential impact on the important elections ahead of us,” he said. He reassured the Labour members in Manchester and Tameside that he would offer his full support to the eventual candidate in the by-election.

The NEC’s stance was backed by a majority within the committee, with some members citing the unnecessary burden of holding another election for Greater Manchester’s mayor if Burnham were to win the parliamentary seat and subsequently step down. Burnham reiterated his commitment to his mayoral duties, stating, “Tomorrow I return with full focus to my role as Mayor of GM, defending everything we have built in our city-region over many years.” He further emphasized the importance of unity within the party, stressing that “We are stronger together.”

Despite the NEC’s opposition to Burnham’s candidacy, several Labour MPs and trade unions have expressed frustration. Some members have called for the decision to be reconsidered. Former cabinet minister Louise Haigh called the move “incredibly disappointing,” urging the NEC to “make the right decision.”

Meanwhile, Andrea Egan, the new general secretary of the Unison trade union, echoed similar sentiments, stating that many union members would be “so disappointed and angry” about local members not being given a say in selecting their candidate. In contrast, Joanne Thomas from Usdaw accepted the NEC’s decision, acknowledging the disruptions it could cause, particularly the cost of holding a mayoral by-election in Greater Manchester.

Not everyone within Labour disagreed with the decision. Some MPs, including Phil Brickell of Bolton West and John Slinger of Rugby, defended the NEC’s move, arguing that it would help the party move forward and focus on winning the by-election without being distracted by internal squabbles.

Although Burnham’s candidacy was blocked, Labour leaders have suggested that he could return to Westminster after his tenure as mayor ends in 2028. Local Government Secretary Steve Reed noted that Burnham’s future return to Parliament would be a possibility in the years to come.