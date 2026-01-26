Labour Blocks Andy Burnham’s Bid for By-election Seat

Labour’s National Executive Committee (NEC) has voted against allowing Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham to stand in the Gorton and Denton by-election. The decision, made at the end of January, has intensified internal divisions within the party.

Burnham, one of the most prominent figures in Labour, had hoped to return to Parliament after a significant absence. However, a majority of the NEC’s ruling subgroup voted 8-1 against endorsing his candidacy, citing concerns about the disruption of a costly mayoral by-election and the potential distraction it could cause ahead of key upcoming elections. Deputy Leader Lucy Powell was the only member to support his bid.

Political Tensions and Future Leadership Speculations

While Labour leader and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer argued that Burnham’s candidacy could trigger a costly mayoral election, critics accused him of blocking Burnham’s return for political reasons. Some within the party feared Burnham might challenge Starmer for the leadership in the future. Labour backbenchers, including former cabinet minister Louise Haigh, voiced their opposition, warning the decision could backfire and harm the party’s electoral prospects.

Burnham, who previously held cabinet positions and ran for the leadership in 2010 and 2015, expressed disappointment over the decision. He said the move could affect the party’s success in upcoming elections. Burnham also voiced concerns about the impact on Labour’s image and unity, which has been a growing issue under Starmer’s leadership.

Despite this setback, Burnham has pledged to continue his work as Mayor of Greater Manchester, a position he has held since 2017. Known for his outspoken criticism of the government, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, he has built a reputation as a champion of northern communities. His efforts to expand public transport and combat rough sleeping have gained him widespread support in his region.

Looking forward, senior Labour figures have indicated that Burnham’s political career may not be over. Local Government Secretary Steve Reed has expressed optimism about Burnham’s potential return to Parliament after his mayoral term ends in 2028. With Labour’s internal struggles continuing, Burnham’s potential to emerge as a future leader remains a topic of speculation and debate within the party.