Labor Day Parade 2021: Today’s Events, Times, Routes, and Schedules

In several parts of the country, Labor Day parades are taking place today. Due of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, certain parades have been canceled in major cities such as New York, Los Angeles, and Charlotte.

Here This website looks at some of the Labor Day parades that will be held across the country.

New Jersey is a state in the United States.

According to the NJ Carnivals website, the Mendham Pastime Club, a nonprofit, will organize a Labor Day parade in Mendham, a municipality in Morris County in northern New Jersey, on September 6th at 10 a.m. local time.

The march will start at Main Street and Tempe Wick Road and end at Borough Park, where the Altman Brothers Band will perform at the park’s gazebo at 11 a.m. local time.

The march is part of the Labor Day Carnival in the borough, which has been going on since September 3. On the 6th of September, the carnival will conclude with a fireworks display.

Florida

The Okeechobee Main Street program in South Florida will hold its Labor Day Parade on September 6th at 10 a.m. local time. A pulled pork barbeque and other food vendors, as well as arts and crafts, will be available during the event.

According to the program’s website, social distance and COVID-19 safety requirements will be in effect at the event.

Texas

According to the Facebook page of the Noon Exchange Club of Garland, which is presenting the event, the 75th annual Labor Day Parade will begin at 3 p.m. local time in Garland, Texas, within the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area.

The parade will start at Glenbrook Drive and Avenue D and head north to Main Street. According to the Visit Garland tourism website, it will then proceed east to Fifth Street and north on Fifth Street until ending at Fifth and Austin streets.

Bands, cheerleaders, and drill teams from all seven Garland Independent School District high schools, as well as elementary and middle schools, will participate in the parade, according to the website.

Maryland

On September 6, 2021, the Greenbelt Labor Day Festival Parade will take held in Greenbelt from 10 a.m. to noon local time. The parade’s registration concluded on August 27, however it can be viewed online at. This is a condensed version of the information.