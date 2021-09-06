Labor Day: 13 Interesting Facts About The Summer’s Unofficial End

Labor Day has been observed in the United States on the first Monday in September for the past 125 years, signaling the unofficial end of summer. Students will return to school with reluctance, while retailers will have Labor Day deals unloading barbecues, appliances, electronics, and other items. Many families will head to their favorite weekend vacation spots for one last BBQ before the weather turns cold.

New York City unions planned to have a parade in September 1882 to commemorate their members’ membership in unions and to express support for all unions. The event drew a crowd of at least 20,000 people. Matthew Maguire, a machinist, and Peter McGuire, a carpenter, are credited with planning the event. Other states soon followed, and by 1887, Oregon, Massachusetts, Colorado, New York, and New Jersey had all declared Labor Day to be a state holiday.

After most states had approved their own laws creating a Labor Day vacation, Grover Cleveland signed a law declaring it a national holiday in 1894.

Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council estimates that 7 billion hot dogs will be consumed in the United States.

The practice of not being allowed to wear white after Labor Day dates back to the Victorian era, when wearing white after the end of summer was considered unfashionable.

A bomb exploded in Chicago’s Haymarket Square on May 4, 1886, resulting in riots that killed seven police officers and four bystanders. The incident became known as The Haymaker Affair, and May 1 became Workers Day in most countries. The United States government would subsequently embrace the concept of New York’s labor unions to have Labor Day fall on the first Monday in September.

The first Thursday after Labor Day is regarded the unofficial NFL season opener since the NFL plays the first game of the season 99.44 percent of the time.

On Labor Day, the first Waffle House opened its doors. The original Waffle House opened its doors in Avondale Estates, Georgia, in 1955.

During the nineteenth century, Americans worked 12 hours a day, seven days a week.

On September 3, 1916, the Adamson Act was approved, creating the 8-hour workday.

The Labor Day parade in New York City is held 20 blocks north of where the first procession was held in 1882.

Almost 160 million people are honored on this day. Brief News from Washington Newsday.